Portsmouth police searching for man wanted on second-degree murder charge

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police detectives are searching for a 28-year-old man charged with murder in connection with a February 2020 incident.

Police said Keilynd R. Rice is charged with second-degree murder, felony abuse and neglect of a child.

Rice's charges are connected to an incident that was reported on February 26, 2020, in the 4600 block of Columbia Street.