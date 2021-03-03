Portsmouth police searching for man wanted on second-degree murder charge

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police detectives are searching for a 28-year-old man charged with murder in connection with a February 2020 incident.
Police said Keilynd R. Rice is charged with second-degree murder, felony abuse and neglect of a child.
Rice's charges are connected to an incident that was reported on February 26, 2020, in the 4600 block of Columbia Street.
Anyone who has information about his location is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.