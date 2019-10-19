PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Department detectives are asking the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kailyn E. Burrus went missing Friday night, police said. Kailyn was last seen at her home in the 500 block of Madison Street around 4 p.m.

Police said she was last seen walking with an unknown man and no one has been able to get in touch with her.

Kailyn Burrus is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 143 pounds. She has black hair pulled up in a ponytail and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with the word "Love" on it, and dark colored pants and sneakers.

Kailyn E. Burrus went missing Friday night, police said. Kailyn was last seen at her home in the 500 block of Madison Street around 4 p.m.

Portsmouth Police Department

If you have seen Kailyn or know her whereabouts, contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at 757-393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also submit an anonymous tip at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.