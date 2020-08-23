Portsmouth police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Amani Holmes was last seen on Sunday around 12:30 a.m. at her home at 3855 Sugar Creek Circle. If you see her call police at 757-393-8536.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police detectives are asking the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Amani is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair with braids and brown eyes.

Amani was last seen wearing a white Ramen Noodle T-shirt and black sweat pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.