Portsmouth police searching for missing 70-year-old woman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police is searching for a 70-year-old woman last seen Wednesday evening.

Earlene Clements was last seen driving in her vehicle in the 1200 block of London Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.

She drives a white 2003 Honda Accord with Virginia tags, URJ8601.

Police said it is unusual that she would leave her home for this long and not contact her family.