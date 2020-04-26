Portsmouth police searching for missing 72-year-old woman in need of medication

Beryl Jean Reed, 72, was last seen at her home at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Department's Special Victims Unit is asking the public's help locating a missing woman.

Beryl Jean Reed, 72, was last seen at her home at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive.

No one has seen or heard from her since she left her home around that time.

Beryl Reed suffers from a medical condition that requires medication. She does not have it with her.

She about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with some white in it.

She was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and possibly a black sweater.