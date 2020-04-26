Portsmouth police searching for missing 72-year-old woman in need of medication

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Department's Special Victims Unit is asking the public's help locating a missing woman.
Beryl Jean Reed, 72, was last seen at her home at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive.
No one has seen or heard from her since she left her home around that time.
Beryl Reed suffers from a medical condition that requires medication. She does not have it with her.
She about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with some white in it.
She was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and possibly a black sweater.
If you have seen Beryl Reed or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at 757-393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.