Portsmouth police searching for person of interest in deadly shooting

Police said they want to talk to William Choate, 19, of Portsmouth. Detectives believe he has information about a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead.

Officers received a call about the incident in the 600 block of Edwards Street around 6:20 p.m. The neighborhood is near Portsmouth Boulevard and Effingham Street.

Police found a 38-year-old man who had been hurt. Medics took the man to the hospital where he died.