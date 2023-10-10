Portsmouth police searching for missing 21-year-old woman

No one has seen Samantha Cogar since October 7 near the 1900 block of Parker Avenue. PPD said she was in a maroon-colored pickup truck.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) needs your help finding a missing woman.

No one has seen 21-year-old Samantha Cogar since October 7 near the 1900 block of Parker Avenue. PPD said she was in a maroon-colored pickup truck with VA tags UAF-6688. That was around 8:56 a.m.

PPD said she must take daily medicine. She's described to be 5'7" tall and weighs about 180 pounds.