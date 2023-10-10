Portsmouth police searching for missing 21-year-old woman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) needs your help finding a missing woman.
No one has seen 21-year-old Samantha Cogar since October 7 near the 1900 block of Parker Avenue. PPD said she was in a maroon-colored pickup truck with VA tags UAF-6688. That was around 8:56 a.m.
PPD said she must take daily medicine. She's described to be 5'7" tall and weighs about 180 pounds.
Anyone who knows where Samantha Cogar is located is asked to reach out to the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-8536 or a tip line at 1-888-562-5887. People can also visit P3 Tips to submit a tip online.