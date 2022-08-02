Police set date to handout free doorbell cameras to Portsmouth residents

The Portsmouth Police Dept. released new details on its Doorbell Camera Community Initiative to help curb crime in the city.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Dept. released new details on its Doorbell Camera Community Initiative.

The department plans to issue free doorbell cameras to residents to help curb crime in the city. The camera system, called Blink, will include a free one-year subscription.

The department will begin handing out the cameras on August 4 during the ROC The Block Community Walk in Prentis Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"We will distribute a limited number of camera systems during this event and more in the days and weeks following," PPD said in a press release.