Police set date to handout free doorbell cameras to Portsmouth residents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Dept. released new details on its Doorbell Camera Community Initiative.
The department plans to issue free doorbell cameras to residents to help curb crime in the city. The camera system, called Blink, will include a free one-year subscription.
The department will begin handing out the cameras on August 4 during the ROC The Block Community Walk in Prentis Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
"We will distribute a limited number of camera systems during this event and more in the days and weeks following," PPD said in a press release.
If you would like to sign up for one of the doorbell cameras, the department asks you to contact the PPD Community Enhancement Division at 757–393–8092. Then, your name will be placed in a lottery and participants will be selected on a first come-first serve basis, unless you are identified as having special circumstances.