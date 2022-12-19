Portsmouth police investigate boy's 'suspicious' death

Police said the boy walked into a hospital around 8:35 a.m. and died sometime before 3 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a boy's death in Portsmouth Monday morning.

The Portsmouth Police Department has not shared many details with the public at this time. As of Monday afternoon, we don't know the child's name or age.

Police did say that the juvenile walked into a hospital around 8:35 a.m., and died sometime before 3 p.m.

It's not clear what type of injuries he was at the hospital for.

Victoria Varnedoe, the spokeswoman for Portsmouth Police Department, said this is still an active investigation. She said they're investigating his death as "suspicious."