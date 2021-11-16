Portsmouth police teaming up with The Up Center to mentor community's children

Leaders believe this partnership will be extremely successful. They hope other people in the community sign up to mentor the youth in Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There’s a new partnership forming in Portsmouth to help children in the community.

"Team Up Mentoring" is an award-winning, community-based mentoring program that provides one-on-one mentoring to children in need between the ages of six and seventeen within South Hampton Roads. Team Up provides monthly trauma-informed care training, community outings and ongoing match support.

Some of the new mentors are Portsmouth Police Officers.

“I think it will help shape and change the perception that the community has of the police department,” said The Up Center Youth Services director.

Leaders with the center said about 20 Portsmouth police officers signed up for the Team Up mentoring program. Each officer will hang out with a child and help them stay on a positive path.

Mentors commit to two hours of weekly contact with their mentees for at least one year. Team Up has made over 650 matches in South Hampton Roads since they began in 2008.

Officials say 74% of those matches have gone beyond the first year and created lifelong fellowships. Currently, the program has approximately 300 children on the waiting list that need mentors.

“Team Up offers that role model, and to making good decisions and to goal setting and even, you know, someone to push you beyond what you are able to achieve,” explained Jessica Simmons, Team Up mentoring program supervisor.

Leaders with the Portsmouth Police Department said they’re excited for this opportunity to become a friend for children in their community.

“We really want people to know that our officers are more than just the badge that they wear. They are people that live here, that live in Hampton Roads and they have a life and a family, and they care about their community,” said Portsmouth Police Spokeswoman, Victoria Varnedoe.

With the uptick in youth violence, police department officials hope this partnership is successful to solve the growing problem.

"This is a step," Varnedoe said. "It’s one small part of everything that we’re doing to try and combat youth violence.”

Leaders at The Up Center said they always need more mentors. They hope people in the community volunteer to help the children.

“Sometimes we don’t even realize we are mentoring someone and that’s why it’s so important for us to kind of give back in that capacity, because someone along our path, someone held us by our hand and helped us along our journey," Simmons said.

Here are the requirements to become a mentor:

Be at least 20 years old

You must reside in South Hampton Roads

Have a valid driver’s license and reliable vehicle

Pass required background checks.

Program leaders said nothing is more important than the education and safety of our youth. Youth who participate in mentorships are 52% less likely to skip school, 46% less likely to use illegal drugs, and 27% less likely to drink alcohol.