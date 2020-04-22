x
Portsmouth Public Library celebrates National Library Week by offering digital library card for those without one

Portsmouth residents who do not have a library card currently can get a digital one by visiting the library's website.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Public Library is celebrating National Library Week, which runs from April 19-25, by offering a digital library card for patrons who do not have a current one.

The library's theme is "Find the Library at Your Place."

Many libraries in Virginia have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but are still providing digital services to patrons.

To get a digital library card, the library said patrons need to visit this link here https://www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org/227/Digital-Library-Card-Sign-Up and fill in the form.

To see the digital catalog offered by the Portsmouth Public Library, visit the Digital Branch Library

Some of the digital items available include:

  • Hoopla (movies, television programs, eBooks, eAudiobooks, and music)
  • RBDigital (eBooks, magazines, and eAudiobooks)
  • Tumblebooks (eBooks)
  • World Book Online
  • Ebsco (Distance learning and test preparation)
  • PBSKids (videos, games, and live television)
  • Build Digital Skills with Microsoft
  • Learn How to Code (the basics for kids)
  • Flipster (magazines)
  • Ancestry (genealogical resources)
  • Acorn TV
  • Quello (concerts)
  • Rocket Languages

Many of those resources are being provided free of charge to libraries during the coronavirus pandemic, but they are only available for a limited time.

