Portsmouth Public Library celebrates National Library Week by offering digital library card for those without one

Portsmouth residents who do not have a library card currently can get a digital one by visiting the library's website.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Public Library is celebrating National Library Week, which runs from April 19-25, by offering a digital library card for patrons who do not have a current one.

The library's theme is "Find the Library at Your Place."

Many libraries in Virginia have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but are still providing digital services to patrons.

To get a digital library card, the library said patrons need to visit this link here https://www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org/227/Digital-Library-Card-Sign-Up and fill in the form.

To see the digital catalog offered by the Portsmouth Public Library, visit the Digital Branch Library.

Some of the digital items available include:

Hoopla (movies, television programs, eBooks, eAudiobooks, and music)

RBDigital (eBooks, magazines, and eAudiobooks)

Tumblebooks (eBooks)

World Book Online

Ebsco (Distance learning and test preparation)

PBSKids (videos, games, and live television)

Build Digital Skills with Microsoft

Learn How to Code (the basics for kids)

Flipster (magazines)

Ancestry (genealogical resources)

Acorn TV

Quello (concerts)

Rocket Languages