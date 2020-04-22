Portsmouth Public Library celebrates National Library Week by offering digital library card for those without one

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Public Library is celebrating National Library Week, which runs from April 19-25, by offering a digital library card for patrons who do not have a current one.
The library's theme is "Find the Library at Your Place."
Many libraries in Virginia have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but are still providing digital services to patrons.
To get a digital library card, the library said patrons need to visit this link here https://www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org/227/Digital-Library-Card-Sign-Up and fill in the form.
To see the digital catalog offered by the Portsmouth Public Library, visit the Digital Branch Library.
Some of the digital items available include:
- Hoopla (movies, television programs, eBooks, eAudiobooks, and music)
- RBDigital (eBooks, magazines, and eAudiobooks)
- Tumblebooks (eBooks)
- World Book Online
- Ebsco (Distance learning and test preparation)
- PBSKids (videos, games, and live television)
- Build Digital Skills with Microsoft
- Learn How to Code (the basics for kids)
- Flipster (magazines)
- Ancestry (genealogical resources)
- Acorn TV
- Quello (concerts)
- Rocket Languages
Many of those resources are being provided free of charge to libraries during the coronavirus pandemic, but they are only available for a limited time.