Portsmouth — Portsmouth Public School parents and administrators were scratching their heads Tuesday, not sure why more than $5 million, they thought was meant for the school district, will now end up in the city’s budget.

The city said there is nothing to worry about, the money will be there if, and when, they need it.

“It caught us all off guard because there hadn’t been any discussion about it, and we met last week,” Superintendent Elie Bracy.

Bracy was expecting the city council to appropriate $5.1 million into the school district’s Risk Management Fund, but Bracy said at the last minute things changed.

“The city is saying that they found a 45-year-old code that they shared with us this afternoon that they are going to follow now,” said Bracy.

Due to this new code, the city has adopted a new ordinance that puts that $5.1 million into their own budget, called The School Board Risk Management and Insurance Fund.

“In no way is this money being taken by the city,” said Mayor John Rowe.

The city said the money is still set aside for the school district, and the city has to ask permission in order to use it.

“Basically the money is there if you need it come talk to the city manager, but we need to sit down and talk about that process,” said Bracy.

Bracy said this emergency funding needs to be easily accessible if and when needed. He’s afraid the city could present unnecessary hoops to jump through.

“Say an employee has a medical condition, and the cost exceeds an enormous amount then we can go and pull from that,” said Bracy.

City Councilman Bill Moody agreed that the process could have been handled better. He was one of two council members to vote against the new ordinance.

“If we are going to improve and build on trust between the school board and city council we have to make sure both parties are on the same wavelength,” said Moody.

