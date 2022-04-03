Float over Fear: Portsmouth Public Schools hosts Color Run

The proceeds raised from the race go towards creating free swimming lessons for families and children in Portsmouth Public Schools.

Portsmouth Public Schools and the Portsmouth YMCA are teaming up to promote floating over fear for K-12 children.

On Saturday morning, the community came together at Churchland High School for the Float over Fear 3K Color Run.

In total, they raised $10,000 to go towards the funding of the Float over Fear program.