Portsmouth Public Schools is 'Here to Help' students, teachers with new mental health program

After Portsmouth Public Schools had to go virtual, the administration discussed how they should expand the mental health services provided for teachers and students.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — School leaders started the "Here to Help" program in Spring of 2020, but finally launched the online site recently.

It's an online initiative that helps you find guides on how to have conversations at home in dealing with feelings of isolation, anxiety, or depression. It also provides resources for you to use at home with your families.

Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy says the idea started back in Spring 2020 when students started virtual learning.

The staff took notice it was difficult for students to interact with others and get the social aspect of learning in school.

"For staff, students, parents, and teachers, we care about you," said Dr. Bracy. "We might not be in our normal setting, face-to-face, in-person, but we're still going to provide the support you may need during this time in a virtual setting."