Portsmouth Public Schools stick with virtual learning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Public Schools is pushing back plans to return students to in-person learning, at least until COVID-19 positivity rates see a dramatic decline.

The school board voted unanimously Thursday to keep students in an all-virtual setting.

School officials originally planned to begin a phased-in return to in-person learning, beginning February 2. But board members put a halt to the plan, because the current positivity rate is above 18 percent.

A back-to-school in-person reopening plan will not be considered until rates remain below the 10-percent mark for a period of 10 days.

Teachers and staff also will not have to report in-person beginning January 19, as was previously scheduled, and they will continue to telework when possible.