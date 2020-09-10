Portsmouth Public Schools to stay with virtual learning through end of 2020

The School Board also voted to begin a hybrid learning schedule for pre-K through third-grade students when they return to class on Monday, January 4.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth's schools are sticking with virtual learning through the end of the year.

Portsmouth's School Board voted Thursday to continue with virtual learning for all students through the end of 2020. The last day before winter break is Friday, December 18.

The School Board also voted to begin a hybrid learning schedule for pre-K through third-grade students when they return to class on Monday, January 4.

Grades 4 through 12 will remain in full virtual learning as the school division continues to monitor COVID-19 in the city. The school division may begin to gradually expand the hybrid schedule to more grade levels as the second half of the school year progresses.