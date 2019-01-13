PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth's social services department said residents receiving or applying for SNAP benefits must have all paperwork turned in by Tuesday to ensure they will receive benefits in February.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday food stamp recipients will receive their full benefits for February, despite the government shutdown, according to an ABC News report.

The USDA said they will work with states to load benefits onto recipients' cards by Jan. 20.

Portsmouth social services officials sent out an email stating the USDA has asked states to "provide an early issuance of SNAP benefits for the month of February 2019."

In a news release, the USDA also pointed out that the benefits that are loaded onto recipeints e-cards by January 20 have to last them all the way through February.

The Department of Social Services in Portsmouth will extend its hours to assist residents before the deadline.

Food stamp recipients in Portsmouth can visit 1701 High Street on Monday and Tuesday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Officials said elderly and disabled persons should call B'Onka Hill at 757-405-1800, extension 8421.

