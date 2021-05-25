Portsmouth residents concerned over city's cemetery decoration mandate, city leaders respond

A city mandate to help keep local cemeteries clean is causing concerns for some residents who don't have permanent markers for their loved ones' graves.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth residents who have loved ones buried at cemeteries in the area are upset over a recent city mandate to keep gravesites clear from non-permanent decorations.

Joseph Smith said he has several family members buried here at the Olive Branch Cemetery in Portsmouth.

"Probably 25 family members out here," said Smith. "My dad, and all my uncles and aunts."

One of the most recently laid to rest is his father Richard. Smith said he still can't afford a proper headstone for his father and even then, he says it'll take months to get it ordered.

City leaders recently put up blue signs in cemeteries, stating all decorations, borders, chairs or benches not considered a permanent piece will be removed by the end of May. So, when families heard about the mandates, they felt it was unfair.

"It's not fair, it's not right," said Smith. "[I'm] still paying for my dad's funeral bill and being my mom's caregiver, it's kind of hard. I mean, it's very very expensive."

Joseph Smith isn't alone. Several other people like Burton Smith have said that they can't afford headstones either. He and his family put handmade decorations and flowers to help mark the graves of their loved ones.

"Me and my brother made the one we got up there and I wish they would just leave it there," said Burton Smith. "I'm fine with it."

The City of Portsmouth sent us the following statement in response to the concerns:

"The City will not be enforcing the rules immediately, but will contact families directly to try and get compliance with the ordinances that have been in place for years. We will not be removing or disposing of any personal property. The decision to enforce was made so that the cemetery could be better maintained for the benefit of everyone. The City understands that situations as you have described exist, and, as a result, there will be no immediate enforcement. Families with loved ones there are only being advised and reminded of the code regarding decorations so that steps can be taken now for future enforcement. The goal is that this will be a uniformly maintained park for all."