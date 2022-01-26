Portsmouth Police investigating robbery at River Walk Inn

Officers said they have surveillance images of a suspect who stole from a River Walk Inn located near the 300 block of Effingham Street.

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a local hotel in Portsmouth Sunday.

Officers from the Portsmouth Police Department responded to a call on Jan. 23 about a robbery incident that occurred at the River Walk Inn. That's located near the 300 block of Effingham Street.

Detectives were able to get surveillance images of the unknown person, which showed him armed with a handgun.

Officers said the suspect was last seen wearing a black undercoat, blue hoodie, faded ripped blue jeans, black Airforce Ones (sneakers), a black mask, and gray cloth gloves.

Police have not shared any other information about the incident at this time.