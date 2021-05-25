Permits approved to begin site work of Rivers Casino Portsmouth

The plan is to build a casino, hotel, and entertainment district off of Victory Boulevard. Rush Street Gaming will operate the casino.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth is a step closer to getting a casino!

On Tuesday night, Portsmouth's city council approved a permit for the building.

The plan is to build a casino, hotel, and entertainment district off of Victory Boulevard. Rush Street Gaming will operate the casino, which will be called Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

The company hopes to start construction this year.

City council also approved a permit for the casino's hotel. Both measures passed by a vote of 5-2.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, officials with Rush Street Gaming showed off new renderings of the entertainment complex, saying it will have a "state-of-the-art gaming floor, a BetRivers sportsbook, multiple bar areas flanked with large LED screens, a live music lounge, dining areas with canopy trellis covered seating, and other amenities."