Betting Big: Portsmouth City Council updates on casino plan

Developers plan to open the casino by early 2023.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Developers of the anticipated Portsmouth casino plan to open by early 2023, but that depends on the Virginia Lottery Board's approval to begin construction.

"If the lottery board enacts what it needs to do to allow us to do that, we will be in construction this summer," said Mike Tobin, senior vice president of real estate and construction for Rush Street Gaming.

Portsmouth City Council received an update on the Rivers Casino in a meeting Tuesday.

"We look forward to collaborating with you to be the first casino to operate here in the state of Virginia," said Mayor Shannon Glover.

Rush Street Gaming expects construction on the entertainment side of the project to take nearly two years with a 2022 or early 2023 opening date. This includes the gaming floor, restaurants, lounges, outer entertainment area, and event center.

But the completion of a planned hotel will likely be delayed.

"What’s been a challenge is what’s appropriate for a hotel in a post-COVID-19 environment," said Tobin.

The addition should be big for the City of Portsmouth, as it is expected to raise $16 million in taxes per year. Rush Street anticipates hiring 1,300 permanent jobs and another 1,400 jobs for construction.

"When I hear about these jobs, I think about wages," said Councilman Mark Whitaker. "As you know, this pandemic has exposed the fact that people need to be making living wages, not just jobs."

With the amount of money expected with the project, several councilmembers expressed a desire that Portsmouth residents receive opportunities for employment, especially given the area's poverty rate.