Remains of Portsmouth sailor killed in attack on Pearl Harbor accounted for

Petty Officer Rodger C. Butts -- who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor -- has been accounted for nearly 80 years later.

A Virginia sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor has been accounted for, nearly 80 years after the Japanese surprise attack brought the United States into World War II.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Tuesday that 47-year-old Navy Ship's Cook 1st Class Rodger C. Butts of Portsmouth was accounted for back in September of 2020. The announcement came only after Butts' family received a full briefing on his identification.

Butts was on board the USS Oklahoma (BB-37) at Pearl Harbor when it capsized after being hit by multiple torpedoes on December 7, 1941. He was among 429 of the ship's crewmen who died in the attack.

The DPAA said Butts was originally among scores of the crew that the military could not identify, and he was eventually buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.

In 2015, the DPAA began exhuming USS Oklahoma crew members from the Punchbowl who had never been identified.

Butts was identified using dental and anthropological analysis, as well as DNA analysis, the DPAA said.

Butts' name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with other servicemen who are missing from WWII. The DPAA said a rosette will now be placed next to his name, indicating he has been accounted for.