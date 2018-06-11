For the second time in less than 24 hours, a person was killed in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police said the latest incident was a deadly shooting that took place in the 6200 block of Dunkirk Street shortly before 12 p.m. The person who was killed was a man who had been shot in the upper part of his body.

Early Tuesday morning, a man was stabbed and killed in the 800 block of Stratford Street. Late Monday night, a man was hurt seriously in a shooting in the 3800 block of Sugar Creek Circle.

No suspects have been named in any of the crimes, and police have not said if any of the crimes are connected.

If you have any information about any of these shootings, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

