For the third time in less than 24 hours, a person has been shot in Portsmouth, and the second fatal shooting.

Portsmouth Police report the latest shooting happened just before noon in the 6200 block of Dunkirk Street. Arriving medics found a man had been shot in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Tuesday morning, another man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Stratford Street, while late Monday night, a man was seriously injured in another shooting in the 3800 block of Sugar Creek Circle.

No suspects have been named in any shooting, and police have not said if any of the shootings are connected.

If you have any information about any of these shootings, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC