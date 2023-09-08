Man found shot on Horne Avenue in Portsmouth

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Horne Avenue. They arrived to find a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting on Friday night.

He was taken to a local hospital, but there is no word on his condition at this time. Police have also not said if there are any suspects or what may have led to the shooting.