Portsmouth State of the City: Mayor Glover praises economic growth, encourages civic engagement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — In the Portsmouth State of the City address Wednesday, Mayor Shannon Glover focused on the importance of a community that works together to achieve goals across departmental lines.

"It's all about engagement," he said several times throughout.

Glover addressed the rise in violent crime in the city and the area. He said money alone can't fix the problem.

"We must reverse the trend on violent crime, and there is no quick fix," he said.

Glover thanked community partners that have already been helping and asked for other civic, social, and faith-based organizations to help them break the cycle.

In the meantime, Glover said the federal "Project Safe Neighborhoods" program has been a key tool in making areas safer.

He also spoke about the headway Portsmouth had made economically. Glover said the city had invested $469 million into new economic programs in 2021, and that those programs touched "every reach of our community."

The city gained 850 jobs in 2021.

Some new developments coming to Portsmouth are offshore wind energy and the Rivers Casino. The casino broke ground in late 2021, and Glover said construction was on schedule to finish by early 2023.

He encouraged people to mentor students and push their young loved ones into training programs that would help them find good jobs.

And, Glover said Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center would be opening a new hybrid operation room in May that will specialize in heart care.

"Better health is a direct connection to better economic prosperity," he said.

Glover thanked Bon Secours for partnering with the Portsmouth Health Department to get people healthcare during the pandemic, and with police, fire and EMS leaders to develop new programs.

He said Bon Secours invested $14 million to its Maryview location in 2021 to start new clinical programs that would open up care options for people in Portsmouth.

In the address, Glover encouraged people to get involved with their communities, whether that's volunteering with a nonprofit, or donating time or treasure to a group.

"Mentor a young person. Get involved with your civic league," he said.