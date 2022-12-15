Portsmouth taxpayers to pay $300,000 audit for investigating COVID fund misuse

Roughly $80,000 is missing for "gift cards" meant to help Portsmouth's elderly and youth.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth City Council leaders voted to spend $300,000 of taxpayer money for a forensic audit on what happened to roughly $80,000 worth of COVID funds.

According to a Portsmouth spokesperson, concerns have been expressed regarding tracking expenditures of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds received in 2021 and the general fund.

Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman first called for the audit, saying her predecessor, Angel Jones, might have mismanaged "gift cards" meant to directly help Portsmouth's elderly and youth.

In a 6-1 vote, Portsmouth City Council members voted in favor of the audit. The only dissent came from Mayor Shannon Glover.

City council member Bill Moody said he voted for the audit because he felt it is necessary.

"I'm disappointed that we have to spend $300,000 to find the answers, but we need to get to the bottom of this," said Moody.

Other city council members such as Councilman Paul Battle and Councilman Chris Woodard also expressed their support.

"This is going to bring forth the truth and then you don't have to follow your leaders with foolishness," said Battle.

"I think it's something that is appropriate and I do appreciate all your hard work, City Manager Chapman," said Woodard.

Interim Chief Financial Officer Flora Berisha told council members during Tuesday night's meeting the audit will also investigate allegations that personal cars were serviced with COVID funds and to see if the missing funds went toward any other city programs.

Berisha said the city expects to review all public utility transactions from October 2021 to September 2022.

City spokesperson Peter Glagola said leaders are finalizing the scope of work for the ARPA funds to be submitted to the company responsible for the audit, so they can offer a formal quote.

Glagola also said they are working with a second company to assess public utilities and waste management billing practices.