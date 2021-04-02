Portsmouth teachers and staff begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines

A spokesperson for the school division said officials were hoping to vaccinate at least half of its teachers and staff members on Wednesday.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Vaccinations are beginning to pick up the pace in Portsmouth, as public school teachers received their first shots.

Before Wednesday, only 545 people had been fully vaccinated in the city, while more than 4,000 shots had been administered.

Wednesday's vaccine clinic took place at the Portsmouth Sportsplex. A spokesperson for the school division said officials were hoping to vaccinate at least half of its teachers and staff members.

Malik Wilson, a maintenance supervisor who got his first dose, said he did it to protect himself, his family, and everyone around him.

"I just feel it's important because I think everyone needs to be safe," he said. "You never know what's going to happen. I had a few friends that had it and they told me they felt like they were going to die."