PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth City Council said it would hold a work session Tuesday to find out more about the possibility of a casino in the city.

The meeting was scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 30 in council chambers on the 6th Floor of Portsmouth City Hall (801 Crawford Street).

A spokeswoman for the city said the public session would feature nationally recognized gaming economists Alan Meister, Ph.D. and John Repa. The men were expected to provide a briefing on their market study of the potential for development of a casino gaming establishment to anchor an entertainment district in the Victory Crossing area of Portsmouth.

Earlier this month, the council identified that area as a location for the casino and entertainment district. The vacant land sits near I-264 and Victory Boulevard, near the Portsmouth campus of Tidewater Community College.

The discussion about bringing some form of gambling establishment to Portsmouth has been a longstanding conversation.

Norfolk also had talks about a potential casino in the city. Discussions have included a waterfront development in Downtown Norfolk. The Pamunkey Tribe expressed interesting in building the resort casino.

