Hands-on help: Portsmouth to host annual Youth Fire Academy

Have you ever wanted to see if you have what it takes to be a firefighter? The city of Portsmouth has got you covered.

The Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services Division is hosting their annual Youth Fire Academy.

If you're in the age range of 14 through 17 years old and a future career in firefighting interests you, this is an opportunity to learn more.

From August 15 through August 19, participants will get hands-on experience with emergency officials about different aspects of firefighting service, according to a Facebook post from the city.