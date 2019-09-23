PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An adult and child are out of their home following a late-night fire in Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth Fire Rescue, firefighters were called out to the 2800 block of Turnpike Road a little after 10:30 Sunday night. Arriving units saw light smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story home.

Crews were able to quickly put out a small fire in a bedroom. The apartment received moderate smoke damage.

Everyone was able to get out of the building OK, and no injuries are reported. The displaced adult and child were able to stay with family members.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.