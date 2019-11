PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are looking for two men who robbed a Citgo gas station convenience store in Portsmouth on Tuesday morning.

According to police, two armed men walked into the Happy Shopper at the corner of Towne Point Road and Twin Pines Road around 7:19 a.m. The suspects demanded money, and then fled the scene.

No injuries are reported.

If you know anything about this robbery, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.