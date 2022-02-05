Portsmouth police: Two men injured after shooting on Frederick Blvd.

One had serious injuries, but is now in stable condition, and the other had injuries that were less serious.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men injured Sunday.

A tweet from the department said that they responded to the scene, which was on the 2600 block of Frederick Boulevard.

Dispatch confirmed that the time was around 10:30 p.m.

Two men at the scene were hurt. One had serious injuries, but is now in stable condition, and the other had injuries that were less serious.

Their names aren't known at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help police with this case, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip here.