Portsmouth police provide update on Crime Prevention Plan

In the wake of increasing violence across the city, Portsmouth officials said the city will be reviewing and updating their strategies.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The city of Portsmouth announced Friday that the Portsmouth Police Department, (PPD,) will work with all available city resources to review and update strategies to curb continued growing violence issue in the city.

The Portsmouth Crime Prevention Plan is an ever-evolving document maintained by PPD and other city resources, including Portsmouth Fire & Rescue and Emergency Services.

Gun violence, mental health and community engagement are the main focuses.

The city highlighted efforts undertaken in the past few months to take on the issues plaguing the community.

According to the city, PPD has increased vehicle, foot and bike patrols in high-crime areas and downtown. The goal of these patrols is to create more community interaction in hopes of stopping crime and retaliation before it happens.

PPD has also been doing things like community engagement walks and developing training videos for reporting crimes, the city said.

Firefighters and EMS are also getting in on the efforts to improve community safety. City employees believe that being a part of the community starts with getting involved before an emergency happens, the city said.

This is accomplished by having a presence at all community events and partnering with community groups like Big Homies, Back Da Block and more.

The city also started the Mobile Integrated Health Program in collaboration with fire, police, behavioral health and social services. The goal of the program is to provide a mobile response center for the physical and mental health needs of the community.