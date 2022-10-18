Portsmouth vice mayor calls newly filed lawsuit a 'political stunt'

Portsmouth Vice Mayor De'Andre Barnes is accused of several instances of bribery, corruption, and misconduct.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Vice Mayor De'Andre Barnes did not mince words when it came to his opinion on a new lawsuit against the city, filed by former City Manager Angel Jones.

In the 42-page document, Jones claimed to witness or hear of reports of bribery, "pay to play" atmospheres, and misconduct of several City Council members including Vice Mayor De'Andre Barnes, Mark Whitaker, Paul Battle, and Christopher Woodard.

"This is about money," said Barnes. "She wants money, and the truth is she has no proof and that it is a book of fairytales."

Barnes is accused of several instances of bribery, corruption, and misconduct.

"Absolutely none of it is true," said Barnes. "When you have adults that want to act like children, this is what you get."

In the lawsuit, Jones accused Barnes of accepting a bribe of $14,000 prior to Jones's appointment to fill the position of the city manager.

She also claims several examples of bribery happened, starting from April 2021, which included an attempt to solicit a bribe from the family of NBA basketball player and Portsmouth native Dorian Finney-Smith to build a basketball court.

"I'm real good friends with the Finney family," said Barnes. "I spoke to Ms. Finney and she said she did not say anything to that nature."

Barnes said he will not accept Jones' alternative to the $5.35 million lawsuit. It includes two years' pay of Jones' pre-termination salary and benefits, the resignation of Barnes and Whitaker, Battle, and Woodard, and a promise to not hold public office again.

"Hell no," said Barnes. "I'm not resigning, and I will never give her that promise."

In response, attorneys representing Jones released the following statement: