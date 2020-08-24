Portsmouth Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke faces misdemeanor charges

A Portsmouth citizen filed a criminal complaint against Lisa Lucas-Burke, leading to two misdemeanor charges against the city vice mayor.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke is facing two misdemeanors after a resident filed a criminal complaint against her.

Now she faces two misdemeanor charges related to violating the city charter.

Lucas-Burke was served a summons Monday morning to appear in court on Sept. 2.

This follows a sweeping set of felony charges that were taken out against several Portsmouth public officials and community leaders last week, including Lucas-Burke's mother state Senator Louise Lucas.

Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene announced that arrest warrants were filed against Lucas as well as Portsmouth NAACP leaders, a school board member and a few public defenders for their roles in and damaging the Confederate monument that sits in Olde Towne in a huge protest back in June.

Many state leaders and politicians, as well as some Portsmouth community members, have voiced support for Sen. Lucas and the 13 other people who were charged following the protest.