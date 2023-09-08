Motorcyclist dead after crash in Portsmouth

When officers arrived they found an unresponsive man who appeared to have been thrown from his motorcycle. His motorcycle had heavy damage.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Portsmouth Thursday night.

Portsmouth Dispatch received a 911 call just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle crash on the Western Freeway Eastbound near the London Boulevard on-ramp.

When police officers arrived they found an unresponsive man who appeared to have been thrown from his motorcycle. His motorcycle had heavy damage, said a Portsmouth Police spokesperson.

Portsmouth Fire and Rescue Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Another man involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.