Portsmouth plans to give residents free doorbell security cameras to deter crime

Interim Police Chief Stephen Jenkins said city leaders will hand out free doorbell security cameras starting next month.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are stepping up surveillance in Portsmouth.

Interim Police Chief Stephen Jenkins said the department plans to issue free doorbell cameras to residents to help curb crime in the city.

Some residents welcome the idea.

"You know, I've seen it at some high points, and I've seen it at some points," said Sherie Bailey.

Bailey, born and raised in Portsmouth, has lived in her neighborhood for nearly 20 years. She said she feels safe, but she is not blind to the issues plaguing the city, including crime.

"Security is very important," she said.

"This is a total, urgent call to arms," said the interim chief during a forum Wednesday night.

Jenkins said city leaders are working to get more cameras in the community as a crime deterrent. Starting next month, the city will hand out free doorbell cameras, called Blink, with a one-year membership included.

"It's changing the folk that participate from community members to community partners," said Kenny Miller, a retired Petersburg police chief and 40-year law enforcement veteran.

Miller said doorbell cameras are an effective way to increase surveillance, even in areas with already existing cameras.

“Now, instead of one camera on the corner, I can have ten on the block," he said.

City leaders hope residents and businesses register their cameras with police, so investigators can access the devices if a crime happens nearby.

Kevin Howard, who lives in Portsmouth and runs Kingdom Outreach Ministries, thinks people will be willing to help if it helps stop crime.

“It’s a great idea. It’s great access to add to surveillance or communication for the people that can’t afford it," he said.

Portsmouth police are also working to launch a Real Time Crime Center to serve as an information hub, according to Jenkins.