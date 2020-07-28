Portsmouth weighs options on what to do with city's Confederate monument

Council members are now trying to figure out what to do with the monument. Some possible relocation sites include Oak Grove or Cedar Grove cemeteries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth City Council is set to decide on what to do with what's left of the Confederate monument that stands in Old Towne.

Controversy has surrounded this issue in the last few months.

The Portsmouth monument went up next to the historic courthouse on Court Street in 1876. This is where slaves were publicly punished.

Earlier this year, the General Assembly voted to give localities the authority to remove, relocate, or alter war memorials. That law went into effect July 1.

Over the past several months, unrest moved through the country following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. People demanded racial equity and the removal of Confederate monuments.

That unrest boiled over in Hampton Roads. On June 9, Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe proposed moving the monument. Later that day, a group of demonstrators covered the statue in sheets, and then that evening, city council held a virtual meeting sharing concerns about damage and safety.

Just a day later, those concerns became reality. On June 10, protests turned destructive as people worked to tear down parts of the monument.

A piece fell on top Chris Green, severely injuring the man.

On June 24, Portsmouth City Council approved a $250,000 budget to relocate the Confederate monument. That money will come from the city manager's contingency portion of the 2020 budget.