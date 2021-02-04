Portsmouth, Western Tidewater health districts move to Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations

All Portsmouth residents in this group should pre-register. You still need an appointment to get a shot.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Health District and Western Tidewater Health District announced they are moving their vaccination distribution into phase 1c.

Under this new phase, many more essential workers are eligible for the vaccine:

Energy

Water, wastewater, and waste removal workers (includes recycling removal workers)

Housing and Construction

Food Service

Transportation and Logistics

Institutions of Higher Education Faculty/Staff

Finance

Information Technology & Communication

Media

Legal Services

Public Safety (engineers)

Other Public Health Workers

Barbers, Stylists, Hairdressers

Other localities in Hampton Roads have already moved into this phase including Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Three Rivers Health District.