Portsmouth, Western Tidewater health districts move to Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Health District and Western Tidewater Health District announced they are moving their vaccination distribution into phase 1c.
All Portsmouth residents in this group should pre-register. You still need an appointment to get a shot.
Under this new phase, many more essential workers are eligible for the vaccine:
- Energy
- Water, wastewater, and waste removal workers (includes recycling removal workers)
- Housing and Construction
- Food Service
- Transportation and Logistics
- Institutions of Higher Education Faculty/Staff
- Finance
- Information Technology & Communication
- Media
- Legal Services
- Public Safety (engineers)
- Other Public Health Workers
- Barbers, Stylists, Hairdressers
Other localities in Hampton Roads have already moved into this phase including Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Three Rivers Health District.
Governor Ralph Northam announced Virginians in Phase 2, or all people ages 16 and up, will be able to book an appointment by April 18.
Anyone who wants a vaccine should pre-register for an appointment by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week.