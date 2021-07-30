Portsmouth will soon get a new police chief

Who is next to lead the police department in Portsmouth? The city manager will decide. Three candidates are currently moving through the interview process.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The big question in Portsmouth is, who will lead the police force next? City Manager Angel Jones makes the decision soon.

Now, three candidates are moving through the interview process for chief. One of the steps includes a question and answer session with the community. The city held a forum for that reason Thursday night.

The three top applicants for Portsmouth Police Chief each carry decades of experience in law enforcement.

John Dixon was previously with Richmond PD. He then served as chief in Petersburg until he got fired in 2016. The reason why wasn’t made public, but his termination followed local controversies like missing evidence at his department and claims of unfair pay.

Dixon is now going for the chief job in Portsmouth. Dixon promises his department would build strong relationships with community partners and neighbors.

He said that officers should not only be rewarded for absence of crime, but also "it should be the reward of comradery, how you build a neighborhood, how they now enjoy the police enjoy being in the area."

All 3 candidates just wrapped up their brief introductions:



▪️John Dixon (formerly in RVA & fmr. police chief in Petersburg )

▪️Renado Prince (currently the assistant police chief in Portsmouth, formerly in NC)

▪️Frank Williams (current police captain in Jersey City) pic.twitter.com/GHWbeTtYJ7 — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) July 29, 2021

Like Dixon, the other two candidates believe strongly in the entire community’s role to curb violence.

For Frank Williams, shaping the youth is a goal especially.

“It starts early. It starts with us. It starts with not just policing, but it’s a community thing. That’s why I’m going to sit down with you guys," he said, while motioning to the auditorium at I.C. Norcom High School.

Williams also says he’s gotten kids involved with athletic league programs. He’s currently a police captain in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Also in the applicant pool, Portsmouth Assistant Police Chief Renado Prince. He points out combined forces with the sheriff’s office to get guns off the wrong hands. There have been about ten confiscated in the last 30 days.

“Ten doesn't sound like a lot. That’s ten we don’t have to worry. It’s not a fast process, it’s slow. And we have not given up, we won’t give up. We’ll continue to try to get weapons off the street," said Prince.

So far, they’ve touched on how to build a positive relationship with the community and how they want to address youth violence.



More topics are coming from submitted questions. Six people in the crowd will get to ask some in person as well. @13NewsNow #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/KEKfcsQ41J — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) July 29, 2021

The three hardly disagreed on any topic.

When asked whether they’d hire someone to specifically deal with mental health, all responded yes. They also agreed on mandatory training for use of force and de-escalation.

Additionally, every candidate emphasized the importance of extending resources for the homeless population. Williams called the criminalization of homelessness "nonsense." The other two candidates also shared the same sentiment.