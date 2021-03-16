As Portsmouth's mass vaccination site kicks off, some warn of longer than expected wait times

Portsmouth joins Danville and Petersburg as the three latest mass vaccination sites across Virginia.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Despite stormy conditions across Hampton Roads on Tuesday, there was much to be excited about in the City of Portsmouth.

Hundreds of pre-registered people arrived at the Portsmouth Sportsplex on Summit Avenue for the first day of a new mass vaccination clinic in the city.

The site, one of three new mass vaccination sites across the state of Virginia, expects to vaccinate roughly 1,000 people per day in an effort to bring more vaccinations to minority communities.

“Especially with it being accessible and free, I think that’s the major draw that people don’t have to pay. It’s definitely a good thing Portsmouth is doing for its residents," traffic controller Al Odom told 13News Now Tuesday, helping direct the line of cars exiting the event. “For the most part, I’ve seen every ethnicity out here, which is a good thing.”

While grateful for their doses of the vaccine, some patients exiting the facility told 13News Now the wait times were longer than they originally expected.

Donna Brown, who is in Phase 1b because of an autoimmune disease, said she waited hours to receive her first Pfizer dose. With an 11 a.m. vaccination appointment, Brown didn't exit the facility until nearly two and a half hours later.

“I was here five minutes early but I still waited that long it’s not because of that [arrival], it’s because it’s so slow inside.”

Bettie McCoy, a 74-year-old Portsmouth woman, arrived 15 minutes early for her 12:30 p.m. appointment

“I’m 74 years old, and at that age you know, they say everybody needs it," McCoy told 13News Now before heading into the vaccine process.

It wasn't until 2:45 when McCoy finally got back to her car, saying she had waited longer than expected.

“In other words: I missed my appointment. My appointment was at 12:30, the line didn’t really start moving until about 1 p.m."

McCoy, like many others Tuesday, will have to come back in April for her second dose of the vaccine. While the wait time is a small price, she said she's willing to pay for getting vaccinated and she hopes her return goes much quicker.

“I’m hoping the next time I get my second shot, I don’t want it to be this long.”