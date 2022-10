Xayiona Mathews was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday near the 600 block of Effingham Street.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators in Portsmouth are searching for 13-year-old Xayiona Mathews, who was last seen Friday around 4 p.m. in Portsmouth.

The teen was last seen near the 600 block of Effingham Street wearing a cream-colored hoodie and Playboy pants, the Portsmouth Police Department said.

Mathews is 5 feet and 3 inches tall with brown and blonde braids, the department said.