Renovated Portsmouth DMV now open to public

NORFOLK, Va. — On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Acting Commissioner Linda Ford and local leaders celebrated he reopening of the Portsmouth DMV Customer Service Center (CSC).

The building just reopened for service in late August, following its renovation.

People gathered at the Portsmouth DMV at 6400 Bickford Parkway on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, to check out the DMV's new look.

The improvements include a new countertop design to improve efficiency and customer flow, increased customer service windows, fresh paint and carpet, updated fixtures in all the restrooms, and parking lot repaving, according to the DMV.