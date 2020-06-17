x
Public defenders march against racism in Portsmouth

Assistant Public Defender Lynette Hill said she marched to stop racism and spark change in her community.
Credit: Ali Weatherton, 13News Now

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Heavy rain didn't hold people back from marching through the streets of Portsmouth on Tuesday.

Dozens of people walked alongside members from the Public Defender's office. They marched from the City Jail to what's left of the Confederate monument in Old Towne.

Assistant Public Defender Lynette Hill said she did this to stop racism,  and spark change in her community.

"It was bittersweet," said Hill. "I kneeled for eight minutes and 46 seconds. That is the amount of time that that man had his knee on George Floyd's neck. There is no excuse. That is never acceptable. I'm out here today to prevent that."

Hill said violence like that is nothing new to her or her office.

