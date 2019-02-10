PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control found a rabid raccoon in a neighborhood on Sept. 28.

Health officials said the raccoon was found in the 300 block of Park Road.

At this time, no human or animal exposures have been reported, officials said.

The Health Department advises that Portsmouth residents and visitors take the following steps to prevent families and pets from being exposed to rabies:

Eliminate outdoor food source around the home

Do not feed stray dogs or cats, or any wild animal.

Garbage containers should be securely sealed with lids.

After feeding pets, bring leftover food inside or dispose of it properly.

Bird food should be placed in a bird feeder inaccessible to wild animals.

Food stored in outbuildings (barns, open garages) should be inaccessible to animals.

Report any stray animals to the Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control at 393-8430 and avoid contact.

If contact occurs between any wild animal and you or your pet, contact the Portsmouth Department of Public Health at 393-8585, ext. 8585.

It is imperative that you receive medical treatment as soon as possible.

