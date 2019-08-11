PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Health Department officials are alerting residents in Portsmouth that a raccoon has tested positive for the rabies virus.

On November 7, animal control was called to the 4100 block of Duke Drive where a raccoon had gotten into a fight with a neighborhood dog and was subsequently killed.

The following day, the Portsmouth Health Department said the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

At this time, no humans have been identified as being exposed, and the dog that got into the fight with the animal is being properly managed by the Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control and the Environmental Health Team of the Portsmouth Health Department.

Health officials ask that you report any stray animals to the Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control at 393-8430 and avoid contact with the animals. If contact occurs between any wild animal and you or your pet, contact the Portsmouth Department of Public Health at 393-8585 ext. 8585.

Rabies is deadly, but preventable. Health officials included these guidelines to prevent rabies when is put out its advisory: