PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are working to figure out who shot a man on Red Barn Road.

Authorities say they got a call of a shooting just before 11 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to be OK.

There is no word on what may have led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.