PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Portsmouth police are investigating a report of an active shooter.

Police received a call 11:46 a.m. for an active shooter at 2 Harper Avenue, which is on the property of the General Dynamics shipyard.

Police have not located a shooter at this time and are still investigating. There are no reports of any possible shooting victims.

There is no further information available.

