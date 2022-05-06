Resident displaced after house fire in Portsmouth

Portsmouth Fire Marshals determined after an investigation that the cause of the fire was an electrical short.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Portsmouth Saturday night.

According to a news release, they received a call that there was a fire on the 3900 block of Winchester Drive.

That's in the Midtown area.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire at the back of the home.

The fire caused significant damage, and Portsmouth Fire Marshals determined after an investigation that the cause of the fire was an electrical short.